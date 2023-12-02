Two struggling teams meet when the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3) host the Bucknell Bison (2-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bison are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak against the Nittany Lions, losers of three straight. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -21.5 142.5

Penn State vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats

The Nittany Lions are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Bucknell has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Penn State (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 21.4% less often than Bucknell (4-4-0) this season.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 3 42.9% 77 138.8 68.1 141.7 140.1 Bucknell 1 12.5% 61.8 138.8 73.6 141.7 138.4

Additional Penn State vs Bucknell Insights & Trends

The 77 points per game the Nittany Lions score are only 3.4 more points than the Bison allow (73.6).

Penn State is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

The Bison's 61.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 2-5-0 0-1 3-4-0 Bucknell 4-4-0 1-0 2-6-0

Penn State vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Bucknell 13-4 Home Record 7-7 4-7 Away Record 3-13 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

