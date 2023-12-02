The La Salle Explorers (5-2) go up against the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. It begins at 4:45 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

This season, the Quakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Explorers' opponents have knocked down.

Pennsylvania has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Explorers are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Quakers sit at 63rd.

The Quakers score just 2.4 more points per game (78.5) than the Explorers allow (76.1).

Pennsylvania has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 76.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle Stats Insights

This season, La Salle has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Quakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 271st.

The Explorers average 7.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Quakers give up to opponents (69.9).

La Salle is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania put up 80.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.2 more points than it averaged on the road (69.9).

The Quakers surrendered 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).

Pennsylvania drained 8.5 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6.

The Explorers gave up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (77.2) last season.

La Salle sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (36.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Lafayette W 74-72 Palestra 11/25/2023 Belmont L 84-79 Palestra 11/26/2023 Monmouth W 76-61 Palestra 12/2/2023 La Salle - Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 FDU-Florham - Palestra 12/9/2023 Kentucky - Wells Fargo Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule