The La Salle Explorers (5-2) go up against the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. It begins at 4:45 PM ET on Peacock.

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • This season, the Quakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Explorers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Pennsylvania has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Explorers are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Quakers sit at 63rd.
  • The Quakers score just 2.4 more points per game (78.5) than the Explorers allow (76.1).
  • Pennsylvania has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 76.1 points.

La Salle Stats Insights

  • This season, La Salle has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Quakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 271st.
  • The Explorers average 7.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Quakers give up to opponents (69.9).
  • La Salle is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pennsylvania put up 80.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.2 more points than it averaged on the road (69.9).
  • The Quakers surrendered 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).
  • Pennsylvania drained 8.5 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6.
  • The Explorers gave up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
  • La Salle sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (36.6%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Lafayette W 74-72 Palestra
11/25/2023 Belmont L 84-79 Palestra
11/26/2023 Monmouth W 76-61 Palestra
12/2/2023 La Salle - Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 FDU-Florham - Palestra
12/9/2023 Kentucky - Wells Fargo Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Duke L 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/26/2023 Coppin State W 81-62 Tom Gola Arena
11/29/2023 @ Temple L 106-99 Liacouras Center
12/2/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center

