How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The La Salle Explorers (5-2) go up against the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. It begins at 4:45 PM ET on Peacock.
Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- This season, the Quakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Explorers' opponents have knocked down.
- Pennsylvania has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Explorers are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Quakers sit at 63rd.
- The Quakers score just 2.4 more points per game (78.5) than the Explorers allow (76.1).
- Pennsylvania has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 76.1 points.
La Salle Stats Insights
- This season, La Salle has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Quakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 271st.
- The Explorers average 7.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Quakers give up to opponents (69.9).
- La Salle is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pennsylvania put up 80.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.2 more points than it averaged on the road (69.9).
- The Quakers surrendered 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).
- Pennsylvania drained 8.5 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6.
- The Explorers gave up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
- La Salle sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (36.6%).
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lafayette
|W 74-72
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Belmont
|L 84-79
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Monmouth
|W 76-61
|Palestra
|12/2/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|FDU-Florham
|-
|Palestra
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Duke
|L 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/26/2023
|Coppin State
|W 81-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Temple
|L 106-99
|Liacouras Center
|12/2/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
