Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center has the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) going head-to-head against the La Salle Explorers (5-2) at 4:45 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Pennsylvania, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 77, La Salle 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-3.6)

Pennsylvania (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Pennsylvania has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to La Salle, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Quakers are 4-2-0 and the Explorers are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball and are giving up 69.9 per outing to rank 156th in college basketball.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Pennsylvania averages rank 65th in the nation, and are 9.2 more than the 27.4 its opponents pull down per outing.

Pennsylvania makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.5). It is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (73rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.7%.

The Quakers' 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 102nd in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 147th in college basketball.

Pennsylvania has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.9 (246th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.4 (297th in college basketball).

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers score 77.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) and give up 76.1 (288th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

La Salle falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It collects 30.6 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.0.

La Salle hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

La Salle has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (57th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.