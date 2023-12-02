The Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) will meet the La Salle Explorers (5-2) at 4:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: Peacock

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Tyler Perkins: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Clark Slajchert: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK George Smith: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Laczkowski: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 107th 78.5 Points Scored 77.1 137th 156th 69.9 Points Allowed 76.1 288th 65th 36.6 Rebounds 30.6 289th 56th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 273rd 87th 8.6 3pt Made 8.0 123rd 57th 16.1 Assists 14.1 132nd 246th 12.9 Turnovers 10.0 57th

