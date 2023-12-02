Pennsylvania vs. La Salle December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) will meet the La Salle Explorers (5-2) at 4:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.
Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Tyler Perkins: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- George Smith: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Laczkowski: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|107th
|78.5
|Points Scored
|77.1
|137th
|156th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|288th
|65th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|30.6
|289th
|56th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|273rd
|87th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.0
|123rd
|57th
|16.1
|Assists
|14.1
|132nd
|246th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.0
|57th
