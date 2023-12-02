The Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) will meet the La Salle Explorers (5-2) at 4:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Information

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Tyler Perkins: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Clark Slajchert: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • George Smith: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Laczkowski: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank
107th 78.5 Points Scored 77.1 137th
156th 69.9 Points Allowed 76.1 288th
65th 36.6 Rebounds 30.6 289th
56th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 273rd
87th 8.6 3pt Made 8.0 123rd
57th 16.1 Assists 14.1 132nd
246th 12.9 Turnovers 10.0 57th

