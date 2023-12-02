For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Peyton Krebs a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Krebs has zero points on the power play.

Krebs averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:17 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:07 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 3-2 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:05 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

