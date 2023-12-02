For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Peyton Krebs a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Krebs stats and insights

  • Krebs has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Krebs has zero points on the power play.
  • Krebs averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:17 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:07 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 3-2
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:05 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.