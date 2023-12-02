Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Peyton Krebs a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Krebs has zero points on the power play.
- Krebs averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
