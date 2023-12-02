The Chicago Blackhawks, Philipp Kurashev included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kurashev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Kurashev has a goal in four of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kurashev has a point in eight games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game six times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kurashev goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 15 Games 4 12 Points 3 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

