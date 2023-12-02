Can we count on Pierre Engvall lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders face off with the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Engvall has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Engvall has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:43 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 12:57 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:21 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

