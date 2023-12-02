The Providence Friars (4-1) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Providence Players to Watch

  • Devin Carter: 17.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Josh Oduro: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Bryce Hopkins: 13.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ticket Gaines: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Pierre: 10.3 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Providence vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank
209th 74.0 Points Scored 72.2 236th
88th 64.8 Points Allowed 70.6 196th
101st 36.4 Rebounds 33.6 190th
153rd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 204th
205th 7.2 3pt Made 5.4 309th
232nd 12.4 Assists 14.0 144th
322nd 14.8 Turnovers 13.0 240th

