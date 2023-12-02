The Providence Friars (4-1) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 17.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

17.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Josh Oduro: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 13.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ticket Gaines: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Pierre: 10.3 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Providence vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 209th 74.0 Points Scored 72.2 236th 88th 64.8 Points Allowed 70.6 196th 101st 36.4 Rebounds 33.6 190th 153rd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 204th 205th 7.2 3pt Made 5.4 309th 232nd 12.4 Assists 14.0 144th 322nd 14.8 Turnovers 13.0 240th

