Can we expect Rasmus Andersson scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Andersson stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).

Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:48 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:35 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 24:40 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:35 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.