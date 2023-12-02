The Calgary Flames, with Rasmus Andersson, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Andersson in that upcoming Flames-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:56 per game on the ice, is +1.

Andersson has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Andersson has a point in nine of 19 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 19 games this season, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Andersson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 19 Games 5 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

