Should you wager on Rasmus Dahlin to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dahlin stats and insights

Dahlin has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Dahlin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.