Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
Should you wager on Rasmus Dahlin to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- Dahlin has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
- Dahlin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|28:48
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|28:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|28:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:43
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
