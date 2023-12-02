The Buffalo Sabres, including Rasmus Dahlin, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a wager on Dahlin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:59 per game on the ice, is -4.

In five of 23 games this season, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dahlin has a point in 16 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Dahlin has an assist in 13 of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dahlin's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 4 20 Points 5 5 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

