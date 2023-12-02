Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In three of 74 games last season, Ristolainen scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He posted one goal (plus four assists) on the power play.
  • Ristolainen averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.5%.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
  • The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

