For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Reaves a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Reaves scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Reaves averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

