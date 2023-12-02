Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Croix County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Saint Croix County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Croix County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Richmond High School at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
