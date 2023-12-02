The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) play the Temple Owls (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Peacock.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Hawks are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 69th.

The Hawks put up 76.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 75.2 the Owls allow.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 3-1.

Temple Stats Insights

Temple has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.

The Owls are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 262nd.

The Owls average 15.9 more points per game (80.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (64.3).

When Temple gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-0.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.0).

The Hawks ceded 70.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Temple Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Temple put up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (69.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 0.2 more points per game at home (70.0) than away (69.8).

Temple sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (32.6%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 @ Kentucky L 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/26/2023 Sacred Heart W 64-55 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/29/2023 @ Villanova W 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Temple - Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 American - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Temple Upcoming Schedule