The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) play the Temple Owls (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Peacock.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Hawks are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 69th.
  • The Hawks put up 76.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 75.2 the Owls allow.
  • When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 3-1.

Temple Stats Insights

  • Temple has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 262nd.
  • The Owls average 15.9 more points per game (80.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (64.3).
  • When Temple gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-0.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.0).
  • The Hawks ceded 70.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Temple Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Temple put up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (69.0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 0.2 more points per game at home (70.0) than away (69.8).
  • Temple sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (32.6%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Kentucky L 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/26/2023 Sacred Heart W 64-55 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/29/2023 @ Villanova W 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Temple - Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 American - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Columbia L 78-73 Liacouras Center
11/22/2023 Ole Miss L 77-76 Liacouras Center
11/29/2023 La Salle W 106-99 Liacouras Center
12/2/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 Bloomsburg (PA) - Liacouras Center
12/10/2023 Albany (NY) - Barclays Center

