How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) play the Temple Owls (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Peacock.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Hawks are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 69th.
- The Hawks put up 76.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 75.2 the Owls allow.
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 3-1.
Temple Stats Insights
- Temple has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
- The Owls are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 262nd.
- The Owls average 15.9 more points per game (80.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (64.3).
- When Temple gives up fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-0.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.0).
- The Hawks ceded 70.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Temple Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Temple put up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (69.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 0.2 more points per game at home (70.0) than away (69.8).
- Temple sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (32.6%).
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/26/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 64-55
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|American
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Temple Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Columbia
|L 78-73
|Liacouras Center
|11/22/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/29/2023
|La Salle
|W 106-99
|Liacouras Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|Bloomsburg (PA)
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/10/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Barclays Center
