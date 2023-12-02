Saturday's game features the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) and the Temple Owls (4-2) matching up at Wells Fargo Center (on December 2) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-69 victory for Saint Joseph's (PA).

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 79, Temple 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-9.1)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record against the spread this season is 5-2-0, and Temple's is 5-1-0. The Hawks have gone over the point total in three games, while Owls games have gone over five times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) grabs 34.4 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) makes 3.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.4 (sixth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

The Hawks put up 95.2 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball), while allowing 80.2 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 12.1 (199th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls' +30 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.2 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 75.2 per contest (266th in college basketball).

Temple is 70th in the country at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Temple makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

Temple has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 9.3 (25th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (106th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.