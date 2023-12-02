The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) will face the Temple Owls (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 17.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lynn Greer III: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Cameron Brown: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 164th 76.3 Points Scored 80.2 87th 55th 64.3 Points Allowed 75.2 264th 138th 34.4 Rebounds 36.5 70th 263rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 11.5 44th 5th 11.4 3pt Made 8.8 80th 18th 18.1 Assists 11.2 297th 200th 12.1 Turnovers 9.3 26th

