Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) will face the Temple Owls (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 17.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|164th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|80.2
|87th
|55th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|264th
|138th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|36.5
|70th
|263rd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|44th
|5th
|11.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|80th
|18th
|18.1
|Assists
|11.2
|297th
|200th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.3
|26th
