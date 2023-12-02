For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Samuel Bolduc a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:05 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.