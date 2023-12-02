For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Samuel Bolduc a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

  • Bolduc is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:05 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

