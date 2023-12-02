Will Samuel Bolduc Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 2?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Samuel Bolduc a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bolduc stats and insights
- Bolduc is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Bolduc has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bolduc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|7:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.