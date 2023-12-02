The California Golden Bears (2-5) will try to turn around a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • This season, the Broncos have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Santa Clara shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Golden Bears are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 24th.
  • The Broncos average 7.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Golden Bears allow (73.4).
  • Santa Clara has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
  • Cal has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 51st.
  • The Golden Bears' 73.3 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.0 the Broncos give up.
  • Cal is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 fewer points than it averaged in road games (81.2).
  • The Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 in road games.
  • Santa Clara averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 40.5%).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal scored 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.
  • The Golden Bears gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
  • At home, Cal sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Oregon W 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Ohio State L 86-56 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Menlo W 106-69 Leavey Center
12/2/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Utah State - Leavey Center

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 UTEP L 75-72 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State L 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara - Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss - Frost Bank Center

