The California Golden Bears (2-5) will try to turn around a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Santa Clara Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.

In games Santa Clara shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Golden Bears are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 24th.

The Broncos average 7.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Golden Bears allow (73.4).

Santa Clara has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Cal has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Golden Bears rank 51st.

The Golden Bears' 73.3 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.0 the Broncos give up.

Cal is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 fewer points than it averaged in road games (81.2).

The Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 in road games.

Santa Clara averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 40.5%).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal scored 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.

The Golden Bears gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

At home, Cal sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Oregon W 88-82 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Ohio State L 86-56 Raider Arena 11/29/2023 Menlo W 106-69 Leavey Center 12/2/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center 12/13/2023 Utah State - Leavey Center

Cal Upcoming Schedule