How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (2-5) will try to turn around a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Santa Clara shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Golden Bears are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 24th.
- The Broncos average 7.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Golden Bears allow (73.4).
- Santa Clara has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- Cal has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 51st.
- The Golden Bears' 73.3 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.0 the Broncos give up.
- Cal is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 fewer points than it averaged in road games (81.2).
- The Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 in road games.
- Santa Clara averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 40.5%).
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal scored 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.
- The Golden Bears gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
- At home, Cal sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oregon
|W 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Ohio State
|L 86-56
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Menlo
|W 106-69
|Leavey Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Leavey Center
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UTEP
|L 75-72
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|L 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Frost Bank Center
