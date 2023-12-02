The California Golden Bears (2-5) will be looking to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Santa Clara vs. Cal matchup.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Santa Clara vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-2.5) 149.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-2.5) 150.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Santa Clara vs. Cal Betting Trends

Santa Clara has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Broncos have gone over the point total just once this season.

Cal has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Golden Bears' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Cal, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much higher (95th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (164th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Cal has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

