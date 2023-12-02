Santa Clara vs. Cal: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The California Golden Bears (2-5) will be looking to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Santa Clara vs. Cal matchup.
Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Santa Clara vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Santa Clara Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Santa Clara (-2.5)
|149.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Santa Clara (-2.5)
|150.5
|-144
|+118
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Santa Clara vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Santa Clara has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Games featuring the Broncos have gone over the point total just once this season.
- Cal has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Golden Bears' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Cal, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much higher (95th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (164th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Cal has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.