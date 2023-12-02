Saturday's contest at Haas Pavilion has the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) taking on the California Golden Bears (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-72 victory for Santa Clara, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Cal projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Santa Clara. The over/under has been set at 150.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Line: Santa Clara -2.5

Santa Clara -2.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Santa Clara -145, Cal +120

Santa Clara vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 73, Cal 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Cal

Pick ATS: Cal (+2.5)



Cal (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Santa Clara is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Broncos are 1-4-0 and the Golden Bears are 5-2-0. The two teams average 153.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos' +100 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

The 38.8 rebounds per game Santa Clara averages rank 24th in the country, and are 11.0 more than the 27.8 its opponents record per contest.

Santa Clara knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (85th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.5% from deep while its opponents hit 32.8% from long range.

The Broncos average 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (85th in college basketball), and give up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball).

Santa Clara has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.6 per game (222nd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (252nd in college basketball).

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears put up 73.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (234th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Cal accumulates rank 98th in the nation, 10.7 more than the 24.7 its opponents pull down.

Cal knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

Cal has committed 3.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (271st in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (318th in college basketball).

