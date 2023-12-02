The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) face the California Golden Bears (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Players to Watch

  • Marshall: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank
81st 80.5 Points Scored 73.3 216th
122nd 68 Points Allowed 73.4 235th
24th 38.8 Rebounds 35.4 94th
28th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 11.3 50th
82nd 8.6 3pt Made 8 125th
41st 16.8 Assists 9.1 356th
222nd 12.6 Turnovers 13.3 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.