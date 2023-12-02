Santa Clara vs. Cal December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) face the California Golden Bears (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Santa Clara (-2.5)
- Total: 149.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
Santa Clara vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|81st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|73.3
|216th
|122nd
|68
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|235th
|24th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|35.4
|94th
|28th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|50th
|82nd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8
|125th
|41st
|16.8
|Assists
|9.1
|356th
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|272nd
