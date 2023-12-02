The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) face the California Golden Bears (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Santa Clara vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 81st 80.5 Points Scored 73.3 216th 122nd 68 Points Allowed 73.4 235th 24th 38.8 Rebounds 35.4 94th 28th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 11.3 50th 82nd 8.6 3pt Made 8 125th 41st 16.8 Assists 9.1 356th 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 13.3 272nd

