The California Golden Bears (2-5) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Santa Clara -2.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs Cal Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Santa Clara has played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cal is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Bears have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 1 20% 80.5 153.8 68.0 141.4 150.3 Cal 2 28.6% 73.3 153.8 73.4 141.4 143.1

Additional Santa Clara vs Cal Insights & Trends

The Broncos put up 80.5 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 73.4 the Golden Bears give up.

Santa Clara is 2-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 73.4 points.

The Golden Bears score 5.3 more points per game (73.3) than the Broncos give up (68.0).

Cal is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Santa Clara vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 2-3-0 1-3 1-4-0 Cal 4-3-0 3-0 5-2-0

Santa Clara vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Santa Clara Cal 14-5 Home Record 3-14 6-3 Away Record 0-12 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

