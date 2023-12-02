Should you bet on Scott Laughton to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laughton stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Laughton has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Laughton's shooting percentage is 1.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.