The Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) are home in WAC action versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

The Redhawks make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Seattle U is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 284th.

The 71.6 points per game the Redhawks record are 5.7 fewer points than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).

Seattle U is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

The Thunderbirds' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Southern Utah is 2-2 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 199th.

The Thunderbirds' 76.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.3 the Redhawks give up.

Southern Utah has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Seattle U played better at home last season, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.

The Redhawks gave up 62.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Seattle U fared better in home games last season, making 9.4 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Utah scored 92.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.

The Thunderbirds conceded fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Southern Utah knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Idaho W 92-55 Redhawk Center 11/26/2023 UCSD W 79-67 Redhawk Center 11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley L 78-72 UCCU Center 12/2/2023 Southern Utah - Redhawk Center 12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) - Redhawk Center 12/13/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule