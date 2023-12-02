The Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) are home in WAC action versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • Seattle U is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 284th.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Redhawks record are 5.7 fewer points than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).
  • Seattle U is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

  • The Thunderbirds' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Southern Utah is 2-2 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 199th.
  • The Thunderbirds' 76.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.3 the Redhawks give up.
  • Southern Utah has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Seattle U played better at home last season, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
  • The Redhawks gave up 62.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.8).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Seattle U fared better in home games last season, making 9.4 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Utah scored 92.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.
  • The Thunderbirds conceded fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Utah knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Idaho W 92-55 Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 UCSD W 79-67 Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley L 78-72 UCCU Center
12/2/2023 Southern Utah - Redhawk Center
12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) - Redhawk Center
12/13/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 Texas State W 74-67 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 Cal Baptist L 91-66 America First Event Center
12/2/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/5/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/9/2023 Idaho State - America First Event Center

