How to Watch Seattle U vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) are home in WAC action versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U Stats Insights
- The Redhawks make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Seattle U is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 284th.
- The 71.6 points per game the Redhawks record are 5.7 fewer points than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).
- Seattle U is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- The Thunderbirds' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Southern Utah is 2-2 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 199th.
- The Thunderbirds' 76.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.3 the Redhawks give up.
- Southern Utah has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Seattle U played better at home last season, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
- The Redhawks gave up 62.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Seattle U fared better in home games last season, making 9.4 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Utah scored 92.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.
- The Thunderbirds conceded fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Southern Utah knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Idaho
|W 92-55
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|UCSD
|W 79-67
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|L 78-72
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/9/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/13/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 67-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|Texas State
|W 74-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 91-66
|America First Event Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/9/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|America First Event Center
