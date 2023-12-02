The Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) battle the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Seattle U vs. Southern Utah matchup in this article.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-12.5) 147.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-13.5) 147.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Seattle U has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Redhawks' seven games have hit the over.

Southern Utah is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, four out of the Thunderbirds' five games with an over/under have hit the over.

