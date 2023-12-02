Saturday's contest between the Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) at Redhawk Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Seattle U, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 76, Southern Utah 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-10.3)

Seattle U (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Seattle U is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern Utah's 3-2-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Redhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Thunderbirds' games have gone over.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.6 points per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (55th in college basketball).

Seattle U pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Seattle U makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 31.5% from deep while its opponents hit 27.9% from long range.

The Redhawks rank 187th in college basketball by averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 87th in college basketball, allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions.

Seattle U loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 13.9 (308th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds have a -7 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.3 per outing to rank 305th in college basketball.

The 30.7 rebounds per game Southern Utah accumulates rank 287th in college basketball, 1.5 fewer than the 32.2 its opponents grab.

Southern Utah connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (189th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make, shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Southern Utah has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (174th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

