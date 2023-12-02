Seattle U vs. Southern Utah December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC team, the Seattle U Redhawks (2-2, 0-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Redhawk Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|82.8
|4th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
