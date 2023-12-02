The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC team, the Seattle U Redhawks (2-2, 0-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Redhawk Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Seattle U Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank
169th 72.0 Points Scored 82.8 4th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
44th 34.3 Rebounds 35.6 20th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.5 60th
274th 11.9 Assists 13.1 169th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.