The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC team, the Seattle U Redhawks (2-2, 0-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Redhawk Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 82.8 4th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 35.6 20th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.5 60th 274th 11.9 Assists 13.1 169th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

