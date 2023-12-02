WAC opponents square off when the Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) at Redhawk Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Redhawks are 11.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 147.5.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -11.5 147.5

Seattle U vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats

The Redhawks are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Seattle U has won three of its four games when favored by at least -650 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Redhawks.

So far this year, Southern Utah has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Thunderbirds have been listed as an underdog of +450 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern Utah has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 1 14.3% 71.6 147.8 64.3 141.6 140.2 Southern Utah 2 40% 76.2 147.8 77.3 141.6 140.7

Additional Seattle U vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends

The Redhawks put up 5.7 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (77.3).

Seattle U is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 77.3 points.

The Thunderbirds' 76.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.3 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Southern Utah is 3-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 Southern Utah 3-2-0 1-1 4-1-0

Seattle U vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Southern Utah 12-2 Home Record 13-2 7-7 Away Record 5-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

