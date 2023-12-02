The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. If you're considering a wager on Jones against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Seth Jones vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 25:13 on the ice per game.

Through 21 games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.

In eight of 21 games this year, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in eight of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jones hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jones going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Jones Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 3 8 Points 0 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

