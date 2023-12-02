Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 2?
Can we anticipate Simon Benoit scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Benoit has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
