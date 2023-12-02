When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will T.J. Brodie light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Brodie has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:34 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:45 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:43 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:45 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:38 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:05 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:51 Home W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.