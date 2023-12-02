The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Raddysh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

Raddysh averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:35 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.