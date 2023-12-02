The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have taken four games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

TCU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of three out of the Horned Frogs' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgetown has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four Hoyas games this year have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate TCU considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Georgetown 208th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 80th.

Georgetown's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.