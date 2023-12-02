For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

In nine of 23 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:48 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:32 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:14 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+



