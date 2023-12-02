Travis Konecny will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Konecny's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Travis Konecny vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Konecny has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In nine of 23 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Konecny has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Konecny has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Konecny goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 2 18 Points 1 12 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

