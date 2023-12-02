On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Travis Sanheim going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sanheim's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 57 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:53 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:48 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:49 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:28 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 26:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 28:31 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:46 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 25:14 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

