The Philadelphia Flyers, with Travis Sanheim, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thinking about a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 25:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

Sanheim has a goal in two of 23 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sanheim has a point in 10 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

