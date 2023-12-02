Will Tyler Bertuzzi Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 2?
Can we anticipate Tyler Bertuzzi lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bertuzzi stats and insights
- Bertuzzi has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Bertuzzi's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bertuzzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|15:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|14:58
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.