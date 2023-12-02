Can we anticipate Tyler Bertuzzi lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

  • Bertuzzi has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Bertuzzi's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

