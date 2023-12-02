The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Bertuzzi in the Maple Leafs-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 21 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bertuzzi has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bertuzzi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 1 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

