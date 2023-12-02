Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Johnson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Johnson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 15:13 per game on the ice, is -10.

In five of 21 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 21 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 21 contests this year, Johnson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Johnson goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 1 8 Points 1 6 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

