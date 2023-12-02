The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyson Foerster vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus this season, in 15:45 per game on the ice, is +5.

Foerster has a goal in two of 22 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in six of 22 games this season, Foerster has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 22 games played.

Foerster's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foerster Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 22 Games 1 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.