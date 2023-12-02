Should you wager on Tyson Jost to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

Jost has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO

