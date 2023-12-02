The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC Stats Insights

This season, the Retrievers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.

UMBC has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 135th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks rank 255th.

The Retrievers put up 79.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 77.3 the Mountain Hawks allow.

When UMBC totals more than 77.3 points, it is 4-2.

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

The Mountain Hawks are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 146th.

The Mountain Hawks' 72.1 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 81.8 the Retrievers allow to opponents.

Lehigh has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC puts up 80.5 points per game at home, compared to 78.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The Retrievers cede 72.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 89.4 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UMBC has performed worse in home games this season, averaging 7.3 treys per game, compared to 8.0 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 34.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.6% mark when playing on the road.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (66.6).

The Mountain Hawks conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

Lehigh knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 @ William & Mary L 96-81 Kaplan Arena 11/27/2023 @ Hampton W 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center 11/30/2023 @ Coppin State L 89-70 Physical Education Complex 12/2/2023 Lehigh - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/6/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House 12/9/2023 Towson - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule