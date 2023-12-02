The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
UMBC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Retrievers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.
  • UMBC has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 135th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks rank 255th.
  • The Retrievers put up 79.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 77.3 the Mountain Hawks allow.
  • When UMBC totals more than 77.3 points, it is 4-2.

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • The Mountain Hawks' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 146th.
  • The Mountain Hawks' 72.1 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 81.8 the Retrievers allow to opponents.
  • Lehigh has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMBC puts up 80.5 points per game at home, compared to 78.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • The Retrievers cede 72.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 89.4 in road games.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, UMBC has performed worse in home games this season, averaging 7.3 treys per game, compared to 8.0 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 34.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.6% mark when playing on the road.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (66.6).
  • The Mountain Hawks conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
  • Lehigh knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ William & Mary L 96-81 Kaplan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Hampton W 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Coppin State L 89-70 Physical Education Complex
12/2/2023 Lehigh - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/6/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 Towson - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Monmouth L 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 @ Providence L 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) L 62-61 Stabler Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/9/2023 Cairn - Stabler Arena
12/21/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

