How to Watch UMBC vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMBC Stats Insights
- This season, the Retrievers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.
- UMBC has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 135th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks rank 255th.
- The Retrievers put up 79.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 77.3 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- When UMBC totals more than 77.3 points, it is 4-2.
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- The Mountain Hawks are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 146th.
- The Mountain Hawks' 72.1 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 81.8 the Retrievers allow to opponents.
- Lehigh has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- UMBC puts up 80.5 points per game at home, compared to 78.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- The Retrievers cede 72.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 89.4 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, UMBC has performed worse in home games this season, averaging 7.3 treys per game, compared to 8.0 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 34.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.6% mark when playing on the road.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (66.6).
- The Mountain Hawks conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
- Lehigh knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 80-76
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Coppin State
|L 89-70
|Physical Education Complex
|12/2/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|Towson
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 88-79
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Providence
|L 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|L 62-61
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cairn
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
