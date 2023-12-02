Saturday's game at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) going head to head against the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 79-76 win for Lehigh, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

UMBC vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 79, UMBC 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Lehigh (-2.6)

Lehigh (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 155.6

UMBC has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Lehigh is 4-1-0. A total of six out of the Retrievers' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Mountain Hawks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while allowing 81.8 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball) and have a -22 scoring differential overall.

The 34.4 rebounds per game UMBC averages rank 133rd in the country, and are 1.7 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents grab per contest.

UMBC makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (145th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make at a 30.7% rate.

The Retrievers' 91.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 247th in college basketball, and the 94.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 273rd in college basketball.

UMBC has lost the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (341st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (152nd in college basketball).

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks' -36 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.1 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.3 per outing (305th in college basketball).

The 31.4 rebounds per game Lehigh accumulates rank 256th in college basketball, 4.0 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents record.

Lehigh knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 31.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.8%.

Lehigh has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.0 (251st in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

