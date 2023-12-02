The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) play the UMBC Retrievers (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Information

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

  • Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMBC vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 69.8 216th
261st 72.8 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd
210th 31.3 Rebounds 30.1 270th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.8 237th
88th 14.3 Assists 12.3 237th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

