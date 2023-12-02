UMBC vs. Lehigh December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) play the UMBC Retrievers (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMBC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)
- Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMBC vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|261st
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.