The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) play the UMBC Retrievers (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Lehigh Game Information

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMBC vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 69.8 216th 261st 72.8 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 210th 31.3 Rebounds 30.1 270th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.8 237th 88th 14.3 Assists 12.3 237th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

