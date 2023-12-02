The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

USC is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.

The Trojans record 79.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Bulldogs allow.

USC has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Gonzaga has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 21st.

The Bulldogs put up 14.3 more points per game (83.0) than the Trojans give up (68.7).

Gonzaga has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed away from home (66.2).

Looking at three-pointers, USC performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game at home last season, and 84.8 away.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.4.

Beyond the arc, Gonzaga sunk more 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center 12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule