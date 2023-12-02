The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • USC is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
  • The Trojans record 79.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Bulldogs allow.
  • USC has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Gonzaga has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 21st.
  • The Bulldogs put up 14.3 more points per game (83.0) than the Trojans give up (68.7).
  • Gonzaga has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
  • The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed away from home (66.2).
  • Looking at three-pointers, USC performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game at home last season, and 84.8 away.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Gonzaga sunk more 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 UCLA W 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.