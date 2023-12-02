How to Watch USC vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- USC is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
- The Trojans record 79.3 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- USC has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Gonzaga has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 21st.
- The Bulldogs put up 14.3 more points per game (83.0) than the Trojans give up (68.7).
- Gonzaga has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- USC scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
- The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed away from home (66.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, USC performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game at home last season, and 84.8 away.
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.4.
- Beyond the arc, Gonzaga sunk more 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 72-70
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Syracuse
|W 76-57
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|UCLA
|W 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 81-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.