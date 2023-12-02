The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face the USC Trojans (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Information

USC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

USC vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 86.1 1st
96th 67.4 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.3 44th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.5 166th
143rd 13.5 Assists 16.2 16th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.4 40th

