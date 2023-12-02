USC vs. Gonzaga December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face the USC Trojans (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
USC vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
USC Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
USC vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Gonzaga AVG
|Gonzaga Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|86.1
|1st
|96th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|16.2
|16th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
