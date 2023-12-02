The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face the USC Trojans (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

USC Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

USC vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 86.1 1st 96th 67.4 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.3 44th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.5 166th 143rd 13.5 Assists 16.2 16th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.4 40th

