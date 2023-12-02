The Utah State Aggies (6-1) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game airs on MW Network.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: MW Network

Utah State Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Anteaters allow to opponents.

Utah State has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Anteaters are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 56th.

The 81.1 points per game the Aggies put up are 15.8 more points than the Anteaters allow (65.3).

When Utah State scores more than 65.3 points, it is 5-1.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters are shooting 49.2% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 39.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UC Irvine has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.7% from the field.

The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 198th.

The Anteaters score an average of 79.3 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 64.4 the Aggies give up to opponents.

UC Irvine is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah State posted 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75).

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 69.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 72.8.

Utah State sunk 10.1 threes per game with a 42% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged on the road (9.3 threes per game, 38.8% three-point percentage).

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

At home, the Anteaters allowed 65.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (69.7).

At home, UC Irvine sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.8). UC Irvine's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.9%) than on the road (36.5%) as well.

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Akron W 65-62 John Gray Gymnasium 11/21/2023 SFA W 79-49 John Gray Gymnasium 11/28/2023 @ Saint Louis W 81-76 Chaifetz Arena 12/2/2023 UC Irvine - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/6/2023 San Diego - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule